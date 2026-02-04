US negotiating with Iran 'right now': Trump

The US is negotiating with Iran "right now," President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

"They are negotiating," Trump told reporters at the White House, without providing further details.

His remarks came after a US fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday after it approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

"They had a chance to do something a while ago, and it didn't work out, and we did (Operation) Midnight Hammer. I don't think they want that happening again, but they would like to negotiate.

"We are negotiating with them right now," he said.