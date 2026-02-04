Israeli army conducts simulated Iranian attack drill involving 2,000 missiles: Report

The Israeli army conducted a drill simulating an attack by Iran involving 2,000 missiles targeting city centers, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The army has not commented on the report by the Maariv newspaper "2,000 missiles on Israel: Fear of intense Iranian bombardment of Israeli population centers," nor issued a statement on the drill as of 1650GMT.

"The Home Front Command carried out the largest drill in recent times, simulating the treatment and rescue of casualties from a site of destruction," said the newspaper.

It added that "hundreds of soldiers and commanders from the Home Front Command's Rescue Brigade participated in the drill, which was held at a facility at the army base in Zikim, south of the city of Tel Aviv. The scenario simulated a missile attack from Iran targeting a major population center in Israel."

The report said the drill "began at around 2:00 am local time, during which all training and command frameworks of the Rescue Brigade, civilian rescue personnel, and Home Front Command leaders were trained. The exercise simulated the collapse of buildings and towers and widespread destruction."

"The Israeli army says this is the most significant drill conducted by the Home Front Command since tensions with Iran began, but notes that it was a pre-planned exercise as part of the training schedule," it added.

Israel said it wants US-Iran talks to include Iran's missile program and Iran's support for groups in the region, not only its nuclear program.

Israel, with US backing, launched a 12-day military campaign against Iran last June. Tehran responded by targeting large areas inside Israel before the US announced a ceasefire.



















