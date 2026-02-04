UNICEF warns that over 450,000 children face malnutrition amid escalating violence in South Sudan

More than 450,000 children in South Sudan's Jonglei state are at imminent risk of acute malnutrition as escalating violence has caused widespread displacement and disrupted essential health services, UNICEF warned on Tuesday.

"We know that a malnourished child without treatment is 12 times more likely to die," UNICEF country representative Noala Skinner said in a statement.

Violent clashes have displaced at least 250,000 people, primarily in the northern and central regions of the state, the statement said, citing the government agency Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

Fighting between the South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO), led by Oyet Nathaniel, deputy chair of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), has intensified since December in Jonglei.

Skinner urged all parties to immediately halt the violence and ensure "rapid, unimpeded, safe access" for humanitarian aid and workers to reach highly vulnerable, displaced groups.

The UN agency said delivering emergency aid has been significantly hindered, as travel restrictions by river, air, and road are preventing humanitarian agencies from reaching vulnerable populations in need.

It said six counties in Jonglei have depleting therapeutic foods for severely malnourished children, while 17 health facilities across the country have closed due to conflict, with 10 incidents of looting, including five in Jonglei.

UNICEF warned of a potential cholera outbreak in Duk County as it is responding with water purification equipment, buckets, and soap.

It also sent malaria treatment, therapeutic food, and emergency health kits to Akobo, aiming to provide support for more than 10,000 people.

Tensions in South Sudan escalated in early 2025, exposing deep divisions within the transitional government formed under the 2018 peace deal. Clashes were first reported in Western Equatoria State before spreading north.

First Vice President Riek Machar has been under house arrest since March 2025 and is facing trial.