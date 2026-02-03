US federal officers in Minneapolis to wear body cameras

All Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers on the ground in the US city of Minneapolis are to wear body cameras "effective immediately," Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday.



"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," Noem said on social media platform X.



The opposition Democrats had been calling for the move.



Two US citizens were fatally shot by federal officers in January in Minneapolis, amid aggressive deportation enforcement pushed by the Trump administration.



That prompted calls from Democrats in the Senate to block budget legislation, since it contained funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has been conducting the immigration raids.



They called for body cameras to make operations more transparent.



The budget dispute led to a partial shutdown of US government operations since Saturday.



US President Donald Trump wants to prevent the shutdown from lasting any longer. He called on Democrats and Republicans to work together - shortly before Noem's announcement. A vote was not expected before Tuesday.

