Over 1,200 US flights canceled as winter storm disrupts travel: Report

Severe winter conditions disrupted transportation and energy systems across the US, grounding more than 1,200 flights and leaving tens of thousands without electricity in multiple states, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The storm dumped significant snowfall across several states, with parts of North Carolina recording double-digit accumulations both inland and along the coast.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall was expected to ease by midday Sunday as conditions in the region gradually improved.

While the weather system is forecast to strengthen over the Atlantic, forecasters said its most severe impacts would remain offshore.

The recent round of winter weather has placed pressure on US power grids, particularly in the Carolinas.

An American electric power and natural gas company in North Carolina, Duke Energy, asked customers to limit electricity use during peak morning hours on Monday in an effort to prevent temporary outages.

The report by Bloomberg also noted that power outages persisted in parts of the South, where ice damage from an earlier storm knocked down transmission lines. Nearly 178,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity across several states, according to outage monitoring data.

Air travel disruptions continued nationwide, with Charlotte Douglas International Airport reporting the highest number of canceled flights.