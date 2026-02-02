Epstein files cite exchanges regarding French president

Newly released documents linked to the late disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include references to French President Emmanuel Macron.

After US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche late last week announced the release of over 3 million additional pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation, Macron's name in the documents drew attention.

His name appears in numerous documents dating from before and after he was first elected president in 2017.

The records suggest that Epstein claimed that Macron sought his assistance on various matters.

In an email sent by Epstein on Sept. 17, 2018 to World Economic Forum (WEF) President and CEO Borge Brende, Epstein said the information he was sharing was confidential and quoted Macron.

"From Macron: We believe that we need to rethink, rebuild and invent (i) governance and the format of international institutions, (ii) commitments and relationships between public and private stakeholders and (iii) socio-economic instruments to better address these challenges. Which socio-economic innovations would you support to promote a more 'progressist' future?" it said.

Separately, an email sent to Epstein on March 22, 2016 by Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said he had attended a lunch at the Elysee Palace and held discussions with Macron, who was serving as France's economy minister at the time.

"Had lunch at the Elysee palace," the email said. "Had nice conversation with the French Minister of economy mr Macron regarding our business in France."

In another email dated Sept. 12, 2018, Epstein wrote to US businessman Tom Pritzker, referring to a meeting involving Macron.

"Jacques is having dinner with macron today so timing was perfect," it said.

In a separate email exchange dated Aug. 30, 2018, Epstein also claimed that Macron sought his advice on "almost everything, including institutions, policies and science," adding that Macron "wants to lead Europe, perhaps the world."

No official comment has been issued by the French presidency regarding the documents.

The US Justice Department recently released a massive trove of over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images related to Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Nov. 19 last year.

The files included photos of prominent figures, grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages were heavily redacted to protect victims.

The agency released an additional 30,000 documents last Tuesday and on Wednesday said it had received more than 1 million additional documents potentially related to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead by suicide by hanging in a New York City jail on Aug. 10, 2019 while awaiting trial. He was facing federal charges for operating a sex trafficking network involving underage girls and women, with his death occurring while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.