US Senate fails to advance spending package amid shutdown fears

The US Senate failed to advance a government spending package Thursday after a procedural vote fell short of the 60 votes needed, raising concerns about a potential shutdown with a Jan. 30 deadline approaching.

The chamber voted 45-55 on whether to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed with an appropriations minibus covering the Defense Department, Homeland Security (DHS) and other agencies.

Democrats are pressing the White House for an agreement to consider funding for the DHS separately from other departments in the wake of the fatal shooting Saturday of Alex Pretti in the state of Minnesota by Border Patrol agents.

They have said they would support passing the other five appropriations bills while they negotiate the DHS legislation, opposing funding the agency unless it includes reforms.

US President Donald Trump told reporters he hopes to avoid a shutdown.

"Hopefully, we won't have a shutdown. We're working on that right now. I think we're getting close," he said.

Trump said he believes Democrats want to prevent a government closure. "So, we'll work in a very bipartisan way, I believe, not to have a shutdown," he added.

The vote on the motion to proceed to the package, which includes six appropriations bills, requires 60 votes.

The failed procedural vote leaves Congress with limited time to reach a compromise before funding expires Jan. 30.

The funding crisis comes months after a record 43-day government shutdown disrupted federal services across the country.