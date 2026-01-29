US defense chief warns Iran against nuclear pursuit, says US ready to act

US President Donald Trump looks on as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R) speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday the US is prepared to use "all options" to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, while emphasizing that Washington is still leaving room for a diplomatic deal.

"With Iran right now, ensuring that they have all the options to make a deal. They should not pursue nuclear capabilities," Hegseth said at a Cabinet meeting along with US President Donald Trump.

Trump reiterated Wednesday that a "massive armada" is headed to Iran, expressing hope that Tehran will "come to the table" and negotiate with Washington.

Hegseth stressed that the Pentagon stands ready to carry out any directives issued by Trump, signaling that military options remain firmly on the table if diplomacy fails.

"We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department, just like we did this month," he said, referring to the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have reacted strongly to the latest threat issued by Trump, as a US military fleet moves toward Iranian waters amid escalating tensions between the longtime adversaries.