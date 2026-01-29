Trump says US should be paying lower interest rates than 'any other country in the world'

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the US should be paying lower interest rates than "ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD," after the Federal Reserve decided to keep its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday.

"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell again refused to cut interest rates, even though he has absolutely no reason to keep them so high. He is hurting our Country, and its National Security," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Fed held the policy rate steady at a target range of 3.5% to 3.75% on Wednesday, citing economic activity expanding at a "solid" pace.

"We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat. He is costing America Hundreds of Billions of Dollar a year in totally unnecessary and uncalled for INTEREST EXPENSE," the US president said.

Trump said many countries are "low interest rate paying cash machines," adding that despite tariffs generating billions of dollars, most continue to maintain - albeit significantly reduced - trade surpluses with the US.

"In other words, I have been very nice, kind, and gentle to countries all over the World. With a mere flip of the pen, $BILLIONS more would come into the U.S.A., and these countries would have to go back to making money the old fashioned way, not on the back of America. I hope they all appreciate, although many don't, what our great Country has done for them," he said.

Reiterating his call for the Fed to immediately and significantly lower interest rates, Trump claimed tariffs have made the US "far stronger and more powerful than any other Nation."

He added that, commensurate with this power - financially and otherwise - the US should be paying lower interest rates than any other country in the world.