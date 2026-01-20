Winter storm causes widespread power outages, disruptions in Canada, US

People walk their dogs at Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven, Mich. on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo)

A powerful winter storm has brought blizzard conditions, power outages, extreme cold and heavy snowfall to parts of Canada and the US.

The US National Weather Service warned Monday of hazardous conditions in states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, with heavy snow, strong winds and dangerously low temperatures expected through Thursday.

In Michigan, state police said more than 100 vehicles, including over 30 semitrailer trucks, were involved in crashes or slid off roads Monday due to intense snowfall and icy conditions.

Authorities reported numerous injuries but no fatalities. Road closures remain in effect as crews work to clear affected highways.

The storm's impacts are also extending southward, with forecasts indicating possible heavy snow and cold weather in states such as Texas and Georgia.

In Canada, the storm hit hardest in Nova Scotia, a province on the country's Atlantic coast. On Monday, electricity provider Nova Scotia Power activated its emergency operations center.

"The heavy snowfall has brought down trees and branches onto powerlines and also resulted in heavy build up on power equipment, causing outages," the company said in a statement.

At the storm's peak Monday, more than 130,000 customers were without electricity, although most had power restored by Monday night.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported traffic disruptions and accidents linked to the blizzard and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution. Schools across Nova Scotia were closed as a precaution.

Authorities on both sides of the border continue to monitor the situation and advise residents to limit travel, prepare for potential prolonged outages and stay informed through local weather and utility updates.