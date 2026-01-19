At least 18 killed in Chile wildfires as president declares state of catastrophe

At least 18 people have been killed in wildfires sweeping through central Chile, the country's President Gabriel Boric said Sunday, warning that the death toll is likely to rise further.

"We have a confirmed number today of 18 deceased persons, but we have the certainty, unfortunately, that this number will increase," Boric told reporters.

As of 6 pm (2100GMT) Sunday, 33 forest fires continued to burn vast swathes across the Biobio and Nuble regions, as National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) and emergency teams continue to combat the flames.

Fires remain active in Laja, Ranquil, Florida, Santa Juana, Quillon and Nacimiento, according to authorities.

Boric said a state of catastrophe was declared at 2.30 am for the two regions affected "due to the severity" fires and to facilitate containment, logistics, and security.

The South American country also imposed curfews in the Lirquen area from 7 pm until further notice, and in Penco, Nacimiento and Laja from 8 pm until 6 am Monday.

Officially, 300 homes were confirmed destroyed in Biobio, but Boric estimates that the final number would exceed 1,000 across both regions.

He urged swift compliance with emergency alerts, pointing to the rapid spread of the Penco-Lirquen fire.

US Ambassador to Chile Brandon Judd said posted on US social media company X that President Donald Trump had authorized him to support Chile with assistance to combat the wildfires.