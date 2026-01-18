Trump halted Iran strikes amid ally concerns, logistical hurdles, diplomatic breakthrough: Report

US President Donald Trump aborted planned military strikes against Iran due to a combination of diplomatic progress, logistical hurdles, and significant pushback from key regional allies, Axios reported Sunday.

"It was really close. The military was in a position to do something really fast," a US official told the outlet, describing the intensity of the situation.

While the administration and various Middle Eastern countries expected an imminent operation following a Tuesday meeting, the order never came.

Trump had initially narrowed down military options against Iranian targets but hesitated as complications surfaced.

One reason that influenced the reversal was a shift of US military assets toward the Caribbean and Asia that left the Middle East insufficiently prepared, with officials noting that "the theater was not ready," limiting available options.

A decisive factor was a backchannel exchange between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. On Wednesday morning, Araghchi reportedly messaged Witkoff, committing to stop the killing and halt the scheduled execution of protesters.

Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly cautioned Trump that Israel was unprepared for Iranian retaliation and argued the proposed US plan lacked sufficient strength. Similarly, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed deep concerns regarding the potential impact on regional stability.

By Wednesday afternoon, it became clear the strike order would not come, the US officials said.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for Iranian protesters and sharply criticized authorities' handling of demonstrations that began on Dec. 28 in Tehran over economic conditions.

The US president previously indicated he could launch strikes if Iran responded with lethal force.