US begins phase 2 of Trump’s Gaza peace plan with demilitarization plan

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the second phase of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan has begun. The 20-point plan aims to end the conflict in Gaza, with the new phase covering the transition from a ceasefire to disarmament, the establishment of a temporary technocratic administration, and reconstruction.

In this phase, the Gaza National Administration Committee, a temporary technocratic Palestinian authority, is set up, and the region is to be fully demilitarized.

The US expects Hamas to fulfill all obligations, including the immediate return of the last deceased hostage, warning of "serious consequences" if it does not.

Witkoff noted that the first phase maintained the ceasefire, delivered humanitarian aid, and returned 27 of 28 hostages' bodies. Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar were thanked for their contributions to the process.