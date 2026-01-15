Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount order

Honduras' US-backed president-elect Nasry Asfura said he will take office later this month despite the outgoing government ordering a recount of the Nov. 30 presidential election.

Speaking in Washington, Asfura said the vote reflected the will of the people and must be respected, stressing that his administration would proceed as planned.

"We are going to take office and govern Honduras in the best way possible," he said.

Asfura, a former mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa, was declared the winner by a narrow margin following a prolonged vote count. His main rival, Salvador Nasralla, has challenged the result, alleging fraud.

Outgoing President Xiomara Castro ordered a recount, arguing that not all vote reports had been properly reviewed. Castro is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.

Asfura said he expects the international community -- particularly the US -- to support an orderly transition of power. The US State Department has warned that any illegal attempts to overturn the election would have serious consequences.

US President Donald Trump publicly backed Asfura ahead of the vote. During his visit to Washington, Asfura met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

He said his priorities include cutting public spending, reducing the size of government, and investing in infrastructure to attract foreign investment. He also signaled a desire to strengthen relations with the US and Israel and said his administration is reviewing Honduras' diplomatic ties with China, including the possibility of restoring relations with Taiwan.

Honduras has a history of disputed elections and political unrest, including the 2009 ouster of former President Manuel Zelaya and protests following the contested 2017 vote.

Asfura said his government would act independently, with a focus on political stability and economic growth.





