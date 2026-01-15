China ready to ‘enhance exchanges’ with Argentina: Foreign Ministry

China expressed its intention Wednesday to "enhance exchanges" with Argentina amid reports that President Javier Milei is planning to visit China in 2026.

Millei told the Clarin newspaper Sunday that he plans to travel to China and described the relationship with the Asian country as "very good."

"On the visit you mentioned, I have no information to share at the moment," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in response to a question about the visit.

"What I can tell you is that China attaches importance to developing relations with Argentina, and stands ready to enhance exchanges at various levels with Argentina to deepen political mutual trust and promote practical cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," she added.





