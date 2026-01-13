Democratic Senator warns ICE 'out of control' after Minneapolis shooting that killed US citizen

US Senator Elizabeth Warren said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has become "just out of control," warning that stepped-up immigration raids are fueling fear and concerns among communities as tensions mount following a fatal shooting in Minnesota.

Speaking at the National Press Club, the Massachusetts Democrat said she is hearing from people across the country who are "deeply disturbed" by current enforcement practices.

"We need to enforce our immigration laws. I believe that we need a lot of our vision to those laws and restructure of how we do it. But what's happening right now feels like an ICE that's just out of control," she said.

Warren cited accounts from educators and families describing parents afraid to send children to school and schools preparing contingency plans in case parents are detained.

"Parents who are here legally, get scooped up by ICE and can't be there in time to pick up a child at three o'clock when school lets out. Families that are torn apart, people who are in school and all of a sudden, other students are missing," she added.

Her remarks came as protests spread nationwide following the killing of 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Macklin Good by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minnesota.

Trump administration officials say the shooting was a defensive action, a claim rejected by local authorities and eyewitnesses, who point to a video footage of the incident.

Warren criticized President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who announced the deployment of hundreds more federal agents to Minnesota.

"Donald Trump, Kristi Noem and ICE are not making America safer," Warren added, saying the administration has failed on promises of economic and physical security.