Turkish foreign minister joins online talks on Gaza peace plan’s 2nd phase

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday took part in an online meeting focused on preparations for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan joined the virtual meeting as a follow-up to talks held in Miami, Florida, in late December 2025, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting brought together officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar to discuss preparations for the next stage of the Gaza peace plan.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.