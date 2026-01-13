Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Arbeloa as head coach

Real Madrid on Monday announced that Xabi Alonso has left his role as first-team manager by mutual agreement, ending a tenure that lasted less than eight months.

In a statement, the Spanish football giant said: "Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club.

"Real Madrid will always be his home."

The announcement came a day after Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

In a separate statement, the club said Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate of Alonso at Real Madrid, Liverpool, and with Spain, will take over as his successor.

"Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's youth academy since 2020," it said.

Arbeloa will start on Wednesday in an away Copa del Rey round-of-16 clash against Albacete.