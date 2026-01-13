US lawmaker introduces bill to annex Greenland

US Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced legislation on Monday seeking to authorize the annexation of Greenland and its eventual admission as a US state.

Fine announced the proposal on the US social media company X, saying his bill -- Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act -- would allow the president "to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union."

"By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China," President Donald Trump's ally Fine said.

The bill authorizes the president to negotiate with Denmark to annex or otherwise acquire Greenland as a territory of the US.

It also requires the administration to submit a report to Congress outlining changes to federal law needed to expedite Greenland's admission as a state.

Trump said on Sunday that the US must "acquire" Greenland to prevent takeover by Russia or China.

"We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short-term. We're talking about acquiring. If we don't do it, Russia or China will, and that's not going to happen when I'm president," Trump told the reporters.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet with Danish and Greenland officials this week, according to media reports.