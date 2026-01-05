US rhetoric about needing Greenland 'completely unacceptable': Premier

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on early Monday called US President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric about needing Greenland "completely unacceptable" and "disrespectful."

"The current and repeated rhetoric from the United States is completely unacceptable. When the US president talks about 'needing Greenland' and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not just wrong. It is disrespectful," Nielsen said on social media.

Expressing that they are part of NATO and aware of their strategic location, he reiterated the importance of a "respectful and loyal relationship" with Washington. He noted that "threats, pressure and talk of annexation have no place between friends."

"Our country is not an object in great-power rhetoric. We are a people. A country. A democracy. That must be respected — especially by close and loyal friends," Nielsen stressed, and added: "Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation."

He stressed that they are open to dialogue that would be made through "proper channels and in respect of international law."

"And the proper channels are not random and disrespectful posts on social media. Greenland is our home and our territory. And that is how it will remain," Nielsen further said.

For Denmark's part, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged the US in a statement to "stop the threats" against a "historically close ally" and against another country and another people "who have made it very clear that they are not for sale."

"It makes absolutely no sense to talk about it being necessary for the United States to take over Greenland. The United States has no legal basis to annex one of the three countries of the Realm of the Kingdom (Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands)," Frederiksen said.

- Nordic, Baltic nations voice support for Denmark, Greenland

Meanwhile, several Nordic and Baltic countries voiced their support for Denmark and Greenland, noting that only they should decide on their own future.

"It is only Denmark and Greenland that have the right to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland. Sweden fully stands behind our neighboring country," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said through US social media company X.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store reaffirmed that they stand "fully and completely" behind Denmark, while Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed his country's "full support."

"No one decides for Greenland and Denmark but Greenland and Denmark themselves," Stubb noted.

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir also echoed that "nothing about Greenland without Greenland," voicing "full solidarity."

"Denmark is a strong democracy and trusted NATO ally. Greenland is an integral part of Kingdom of Denmark. Understanding legitimate security needs of US I believe those can be addressed in a direct dialogue between Denmark and US, and within the collective defence framework," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics also said on X.

Estonian member of parliament Marko Mihkelson, who chairs the foreign affairs committee, underscored that Denmark is a "very committed ally" of the US "against any possible threat."

"Greenland is safe. Only the people of Greenland and Denmark can decide their future and security," Mihkelson added.

Trump said Sunday that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing what he described as an increased Russian and Chinese presence around the strategically located island country.

He also argued that US control over Greenland would serve broader Western interests, adding that the EU "needs us to have it" from a security standpoint.





