1 person in custody after incident at US vice president Cincinnati residence

US authorities took one person in custody and began an investigation after an incident at Vice President JD Vance Cincinnati residence in which windows were broken, CNN reported on Monday.

The Vance family was not in Ohio at the time of the incident, according to the US Secret Service.

Vance confirmed the attack and said "a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows."

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home ... I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly," he said on US social media company X.

He said he and his family were currently in the US capital, far from home, and asked the media to refrain from using photos of his house because they "try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service."

"The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office as charging decisions are reviewed," spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

Authorities are investigating whether an individual was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement official told CNN. They do not believe the person entered the vice president's home.