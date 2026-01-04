US politicians blast Venezuela strike as unconstitutional, dangerous, reckless

Washington's military operation in Venezuela and its seizure of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas has drawn sharp criticism among many US political figures.

Following reports of explosions in various parts of the South American country, including the capital Caracas, US President Donald Trump announced early Saturday that the US had conducted a "large scale strike" that resulted in Washington capturing Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores and bringing them to New York to stand trial for alleged "narco-terrorism."

Trump said the US intends to "run" Venezuela until a transition of power takes place but offered few details about how that would work. He suggested that members of his administration would have a role in governing the country.

Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader in the US House of Representatives, suggested that this would not reflect the will of Venezuelans, while also putting American troops in danger.

"The American people do not support another expensive foreign war that risks the lives of our men and women in uniform," Jeffries said on the US social media company X.

Jerry Nadler, another Democratic member of the chamber, struck a similar tone. He said the Trump administration's "completely illegal and unconstitutional" actions had endangered US soldiers and risked triggering heightened tensions in the region.

"This grave abuse of power that has put American troops in harm's way and threatens wider conflict in the region is not to be taken lightly nor without the consent of the American people as expressed by their Representatives in Congress," he said on X.

"Congress has not authorized the President to conduct a war in Venezuela nor has it authorized a 'large scale strike' as President Trump described it," Nadler added. He dismissed administration claims that it was acting to prevent drug trafficking and undocumented migration as "laughable," adding that such claims ignore "the reality of the regime change he has just conducted without congressional authorization."

He urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the issue before lawmakers "as soon as possible" for a vote.

'TRUMP PROMISED NO NEW STUPID WARS'



Rep. Brittany Pettersen also denounced the seizure of Maduro as "illegal and unconstitutional" and pointed to Congress' sole authority under the Constitution to declare war.

"Trump absolutely should not be dragging us into a war with Venezuela … We need immediate answers from this administration. The American people deserve transparency."

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari underlined the need for the US government to focus on domestic concerns, rather than potentially costly foreign ventures.

"At a time of rising costs and severe crises of Trump's own making at home, expending government resources, military capacity, and taxpayer dollars for foreign military intervention and to line the pockets of his friends and donors is utterly reckless and shameful," Ansari said on X.

She called the decision to launch the attack an "abuse of power" by the government with neither congressional nor public consent. Ansari said the House must investigate Saturday's events and pass a "war powers resolution to prevent further military escalation."

Jasmine Crockett, a House member from Texas, called attention to Trump's earlier vows not to get involved senselessly in foreign conflict.

In a post on X, she said: "Trump promised no 'new stupid wars,' yet he's starting one with Venezuela without congressional approval."

She stressed everyday affordability-related difficulties, an issue Trump has repeatedly slammed as "fake." "People can't afford groceries and millions are losing healthcare, but this is where his focus is. This is unconstitutional and not what the American people asked for."

Sen. Chris van Hollen criticized the apparent lack of detailed plans on how to move forward after the US military operation.

"The American people did not ask for this act of war to bring about regime change in Venezuela -- nor did Congress authorize it. President Trump has put our troops in harm's way, and he has not provided a clear, fact-based rationale for these actions, nor the long-term strategy following these strikes," said van Hollen on X.

"This is about trying to grab Venezuela's oil for Trump's billionaire buddies. Congress must not abdicate its constitutional authority and allow control of the world's most powerful military to fall into just one set of hands," he added.

'WE'VE SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE'



Also on X, former Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in, saying the US attacks on Venezuela "do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable."

"We've seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price," said Harris, who ran unsuccessfully against Trump for the presidency in fall 2024.

Harris said the driving force behind the military action was "not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump's desire to play the regional strongman."

She said it "is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home."

"America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and -- most importantly -- putting the American people first," Harris added.

House member Dan Goldman, for his part, said the attacks "undoubtedly scare every democratic ally around the world."

"I believe President Trump's true motivation is to take control of Venezuela's vast oil resources as a favor to American oil executives who helped get him elected. Such a rationale -- blood for treasure -- is unconscionable and anathema to every value this country holds dear," added Goldman.

Trump said in a news conference hours after the operation Saturday that he had not notified Congress prior to the launch of the military actions in order to avoid "leaks" of information.

He also noted that US oil companies would have operations in Venezuela following the attacks.

"We're going to have our very large US oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.