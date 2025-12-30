US Justice Department charges 98 in Minnesota fraud investigation

The US Justice Department said Monday that it has charged 98 individuals in connection with a wide-ranging fraud investigation in the state of Minnesota, with more prosecutions expected as the inquiry continues.

"We have charged 98 individuals in relation to fraud in Minnesota. More than 60 have pled guilty or been convicted. More to come," the department said on the US social media company X's platform.

Federal authorities recently highlighted Minnesota's Somali community as a center of alleged misuse of millions in federal social service funds, while immigrant rights groups claim the probe unfairly singles out Somali residents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said 85 of the individuals charged so far are of Somali descent.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Sunday that significant progress has been made in its investigation of a "large-scale" fraud operation in Minnesota that exploited federal food aid programs intended for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID," he said.





