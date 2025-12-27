Hundreds of flights cancelled as winter storm hits north-eastern US

A winter storm bringing heavy snowfall has led to hundreds of flight cancellations in New York and across the north-eastern United States.



According to FlightAware, which tracks air traffic in US airspace, 1,659 flights were cancelled nationwide on Friday - nearly 10 times the number recorded the previous day.



A winter storm warning remained in effect for the region until Saturday afternoon. Freezing rain was also forecast in some locations.



The severe weather struck during the busy post-Christmas travel period, when millions of people are on the move.



The National Weather Service forecast up to 13 centimetres of snow for New York City, with accumulations of up to 28 centimetres expected in areas north and north-east of the city.



City officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain at home where possible. According to media reports, the storm could bring the city's heaviest snowfall in three years.



FlightAware reported that New York's three major airports — John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International in neighbouring New Jersey — were among the hardest hit, with a combined total of 886 flight cancellations on Friday.



Airport authorities advised passengers via platform X to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.



Dozens of additional cancellations were reported at airports in Philadelphia and Baltimore, as well as in Toronto, Canada's largest business hub.



