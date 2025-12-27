Macron: Kyiv strikes show Russia wants to prolong Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron said overnight strikes by Russia on Kyiv showed that Moscow was not interested in ending the war in Ukraine, Elysee officials said Saturday.

In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron highlighted what he called the "contrast" between "the willingness of Ukraine to build a lasting peace and Russia's determination to prolong the war that it started", the officials said.

Earlier Saturday, Russia pummelled Kyiv with drones and missiles in its latest attack on the capital.







