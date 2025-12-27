Nigeria left three goals slip before edging past Tunisia

Nigeria put on an ⁠impressive display of attacking prowess but had to ‍hang on in the end for ‌a narrow ‍3-2 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, becoming the second team to make sure of a place in the last 16.

Victor Osimhen opened ⁠the scoring a minute before halftime and captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman added two more after the break.

But Tunisia staged ‌a late comeback with goals from defenders Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi that set ‍up a frenetic finish.

It was ‍Nigeria's second ‍win in Group C ⁠and ensures ‍they will top the standings, even with one first-round fixture still to ⁠play.









