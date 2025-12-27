EU chief: Ukraine peace must preserve its sovereignty

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday said peace in Ukraine should preserve the country's sovereignty, after a call with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We welcome all efforts leading to our shared objective -- a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," von der Leyen said on X.

"In 2026, the EU Commission will continue to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, sustain our support to Ukraine, and work intensely to accompany Ukraine on its path toward EU membership," she added, a day ahead of Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump.







