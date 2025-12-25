Trump’s 2025 foreign policy record: Redefining America’s global leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

Having returned to the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump navigated an intense domestic and foreign policy agenda throughout the year.

At home, his focus on border security and economic recovery — key themes of his election campaign — helped consolidate support among his political base, despite criticism from liberal and Democratic circles.

On the international stage, Trump pursued a more clearly defined and assertive foreign policy compared to his first term.

He frequently employed tariffs not only as an economic tool but also as a key instrument of diplomacy, signaling a shift away from what he called the US role as the "global policeman."

He spent much of 2025 grappling with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, while simultaneously seeking to redefine Washington's role in global leadership.

2025 NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY



In early December, Trump unveiled the 2025 National Security Strategy, widely seen as a reference document outlining Washington's recalibrated global posture.

The strategy emphasized pragmatism and restraint, underlining that the era in which the US single-handedly upheld the global order had come to an end, while calling on allies — particularly in Europe — to shoulder greater responsibility for collective defense.

The document, which implies that the US will step back from its role as the "policeman of the global order," emphasizes that Washington will pursue a foreign policy that is pragmatic without being "pragmatist," realistic without being "realist," principled without being "idealist."

GAZA CEASE-FIRE



Trump's first year was also marked by intense diplomatic activity on Gaza. While maintaining support for Israel, his administration took controversial and at times contradictory steps toward securing a ceasefire.

A turning point came during the UN General Assembly in New York in late September, where Trump held talks with regional leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Following these discussions, Washington pushed forward a concrete peace initiative that led to a ceasefire agreement entering into force in October, despite ongoing violations on the ground.

PEACE EFFORTS IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR



Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war — which Trump, during his election campaign, had pledged to end "within days" — continued to cast uncertainty as it neared its fourth year.

Breaking sharply with the previous administration, Trump halted major military aid to Kyiv and openly blamed both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Joe Biden for the conflict.

Although multiple diplomatic initiatives were launched, including talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a comprehensive settlement remained elusive by year's end.

EXPANDING TIES WITH KEY REGIONAL ACTORS



Trump also sought to repair and expand ties with key regional actors. His September meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan at the White House was described by both sides as one of the most positive engagements in recent years, addressing issues ranging from Gaza and Ukraine to defense cooperation and trade.

In a notable shift, Washington also moved toward normalizing relations with post-revolution Syria, lifting sanctions and hosting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks at the White House.

PRESSURE ON VENEZUELA, MANAGED RIVALRY WITH CHINA



Elsewhere, Trump adopted a hardline stance toward Venezuela, escalating pressure through sanctions, maritime operations, and sharp rhetoric that fueled debate within the US over the risk of military confrontation.

At the same time, relations with China followed a more nuanced path. While continuing tariff-based competition, the administration lowered the rhetorical tone toward Beijing and signaled interest in managing rivalry without allowing it to dominate the global agenda.

The Trump administration removed China — described as the "most serious global competitor" during the Biden era — from the position of the "number one concern" in the new National Security Strategy. But at the same time, it economically targeted Beijing through tariffs and approved US tech giant Nvidia's chip sales to China.

By the end of 2025, Trump's foreign policy record reflected a broader effort to reshape US engagement abroad — prioritizing transactional diplomacy, burden-sharing with allies, and a more selective approach to global leadership, even as major international crises remained unresolved.