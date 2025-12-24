Democratic senators urge Trump to reverse recall of nearly 30 US ambassadors

A group of Democratic senators on Wednesday urged US President Donald Trump to reverse what they described as an "unprecedented decision" to recall nearly 30 career US ambassadors.

In a letter, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Coons, Chris Murphy, Tim Kaine, Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth, and Jacky Rosen warned that the move would leave more than half of US ambassadorial posts vacant and undermine the country's national security.

The senators said the decision to recall experienced, Senate-confirmed career ambassadors was made without consultation with Congress or a clear plan to replace them. They warned the move threatens Washington's credibility overseas and could put US citizens and businesses at risk.

"We write with urgent concern surrounding the unprecedented decision to recall nearly 30 career U.S. ambassadors," they said in the letter.

"Already, 80 ambassadorial posts were vacant before this order. Now, the number of empty U.S. ambassadorial posts will climb to well over 100-about half of all U.S. ambassadorial positions in the world."

The lawmakers argued that the absence of senior US diplomatic leadership would weaken the country's ability to advance its interests and respond to crises, while creating opportunities for geopolitical rivals.

"As the over 100 U.S. embassies lacking senior leadership await a new U.S. ambassador, China, Russia and others will maintain regular communications with the foreign leaders that we will have effectively abandoned, allowing our adversaries to expand their reach and influence to limit, and even harm, U.S. interests," they wrote.

The letter also noted that no administration had undertaken such a sweeping recall of career ambassadors since Congress established the modern Foreign Service roughly a century ago. The senators emphasized that career ambassadors were nonpartisan professionals who have served administrations of both parties.

"These ambassadors have demonstrated their commitment to faithfully execute the policies of administrations of both parties for decades. We need their skills and nonpartisan experience now more than ever.

"We urge you to reverse this decision immediately before more damage is done to America's standing in the world," the senators said.