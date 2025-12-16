Israeli forces detain 3 Syrians in new Quneitra raid

A general view of the iron security barriers built by the Israeli army at the entrances and exits of some settlements as the Israeli army continues its violations in the countryside of Quneitra province in southwestern Syria. (AA File Photo)

Israeli forces detained three young men on Monday evening in Quneitra province, southwest Syria, amid daily violations of the Arab country's sovereignty.

According to Syrian state television Alikhbaria, Israeli forces arrested the three during a raid in the town of Al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside.

No immediate official comment was issued by Tel Aviv or Damascus regarding the arrests.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.

Syrians say continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and complicating government attempts to attract investment aimed at improving economic conditions.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government poses no threat to Israel, its forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.