US Central Command praises Syria for interdicting weapons shipments intended for Hezbollah

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) praised Syria on Friday for intercepting several weapons shipments intended for Hezbollah, with Adm. Brad Cooper emphasizing shared regional efforts to curb the group's influence and maintain Middle East stability.

Published December 05,2025
"Congratulations to Syria's security forces for recently interdicting multiple weapons shipments. These shipments were intended for Lebanese Hizbollah," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement.

The US and its regional partners have a "shared interest" in ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah and in preserving peace and stability across the Middle East, Cooper added.

The statement came after Syrian officials said Wednesday that security forces had shot one suspect and detained four others who were allegedly trying to transport hundreds of landmines to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, remains a key concern for US defense officials, who argue the group's military capabilities threaten security in Lebanon, Israel, and Syria.