US special envoy says unresolved issues with Türkiye may be settled in 4–6 months

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack expressed confidence on Friday that unresolved issues between Washington and Ankara could be settled within four to six months, calling the relationship strong and stable.

Speaking at a Milken Institute conference in the UAE, the envoy highlighted the close relationship between former US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing it as an exceptional bond that helped shape the partnership.

He stressed Türkiye's position as NATO's second-largest ally after the EU, adding that despite this, Europe has not seriously considered its accession to the bloc.

On the Israeli side, he claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not pursue the idea of a "Greater Israel" and argued that Israel is under pressure from multiple directions.

Such a vision could only be realized through trade and prosperity, rather than military ambition, he said.

Addressing US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and the long-standing F-16 and F-35 disputes, the official said the debate has stretched for a decade.

He noted that Trump viewed the sanctions as pointless and was aware of Türkiye's defense production capabilities and its drone exports to Ukraine.

While the US has not delivered fighter jets to Türkiye, he pointed out that Türkiye has purchased Eurofighter Typhoons and remains a vital participant in the F-35 program.

He highlighted that Türkiye's four F-35 jets are sitting in a hangar but remain inaccessible.

He criticized short-term American political cycles, pointing out that the US holds elections every two years while global rivals such as China and Russia think in terms of 50 or 100 years.

He warned that long-term planning and technological advantage were now essential in geopolitics.





- DEFENSE ISSUES

Referring to defense tensions within NATO, he noted that, while Europe expects Türkiye to help protect the continent, it simultaneously resists Ankara's acquiring advanced weapon systems due to concerns over Russia, calling the situation "madness."

He recalled a meeting between Trump and Erdogan at the White House, during which six key issues were discussed, most of which were resolved, including some conditions related to the S-400 system.

He expressed confidence that all outstanding issues would be resolved within four to six months.

The ambassador also pointed to Türkiye's role in countering Syria's Assad regime and noted that the US supports the new Syrian administration.

He emphasized that future energy corridors linking Türkiye to Syria and to Azerbaijan will offer major strategic benefits.

He concluded by recalling the Türkiye-US liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement, saying LNG has become a more critical issue.

Referring to recent peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he expressed hope for the eventual reopening of the border between Türkiye and Armenia.





