Norway to buy 2 submarines, invest $1.9B in long-range missiles

The Norwegian government on Friday announced plans to purchase two more submarines and invest 19 billion kroners ($1.9 billion) in long-range precision weapons in order to enhance the country's deterrence capabilities.

"Submarines are an important strategic capability in Norwegian waters, helping to deter potential adversaries and strengthen the defense of Norwegian interests in turbulent times. The Government will therefore acquire two additional submarines for the Armed Forces," a government statement said.

Norway already contracted Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for four submarines, two of which are currently being built, with the first set for delivery in 2029.

The government now proposes expanding the submarine program with two additional vessels, following up on the parliament's unanimous decision in the long-term defense plan to acquire a total of six new submarines.

In order to expand the submarine project with two additional submarines, the government proposes to increase the cost framework by 46 billion kroners ($4.55 billion), the statement added.

"We see that the activity of Russian forces in the North Atlantic and the Barents Sea has increased. As NATO's eyes and ears in the north, this places greater demands on our ability to demonstrate presence, monitor and deter in our immediate areas," Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said.

In a separate statement, the government also announced its plans to acquire long-range precision weapons for the army for a total of 19 billion kroners ($1.9 billion).

"This is a strategically important initiative that will strengthen our defense capability and give the Army significantly greater striking power," Sandvik explained.

The multibillion-dollar package covers launch units and missiles, along with integrated logistics support, training materials and support systems.





