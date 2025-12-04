US says 2026 FIFA World Cup will be ‘safe and welcoming’

The head of the White House's FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force said Wednesday that the Trump administration is preparing extensive security and hospitality measures to ensure the tournament is both safe and welcoming.

Andrew Giuliani told reporters at the State Department's Foreign Press Center that safety and security remain at the heart of the preparations.

"We will do everything in our power to make these games and this tremendous World Cup a safe, successful one … Security and hospitality can and will coexist. This World Cup will be great proof of that," he said.

Regarding the concerns about the safety of non-citizens that will be traveling to the US for the FIFA World Cup, including the case of an asylum seeker detained by ICE agents in New Jersey in June, Giuliani said that the person was "violating a temporary flight restriction with a counter UAS with a drone," referring to a drone protection device.

"There'll be zero tolerance for people flying their drones around these stadiums during these games," he continued.

When Anadolu asked about the steps taken to reduce visa waiting times in Türkiye, Giuliani said the wait time in Türkiye has been shortened from 16 months to just two, crediting increased staffing.

"They'll have the FIFA priority appointment scheduling system for people who will be ticket holders. But we really wanted to; before any ticket was sold, we wanted to make sure that as many people as possible had a legal pathway to be able to come and visit the United States for this," he said.

He confirmed that FIFA ticket holders will have access to a dedicated "FIFA priority appointment scheduling system" (PASS) starting in early 2026.

"Ticket holders … will be able to get toward the front of the queue, so that way, if they have a ticket, we can make sure that they can get an appointment for their visa," he said.

He added that the goal is to provide as many people as possible with a legal pathway to visit the United States.

When pressed on whether the administration ruled out potential ICE raids during FIFA matches, Giuliani responded: "We're having continuous conversation with this ... The president does not rule out anything that will help make American citizens safer."

Next year's World Cup is being co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

'COME IN HERE LEGALLY'



According to State Department guidance, fans from the 42 visa-waiver countries may apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), while fans from other countries must hold a valid B1/B2 visitor visa.

"It's a great opportunity to make sure that people can come in here legally. And that is what the president is emphasizing. Please come to the United States of America. Come in here legally. We're making sure that you will be able to go through your appointment," Giuliani stressed.

"If you are a potential threat. You're not going to get approved. If you're not, if you're coming here to enjoy, spend your disposable income, enjoy the United States of America, you're welcome.

"We expect somewhere between five and seven million international visitors, and to meet this unprecedented scale, we have deployed federal coordination teams in all 11 host cities. These teams give local authorities direct access to federal expertise and resources, ensuring a unified, consistent approach across the country," he added.