US renews level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Venezuela, citing extreme risks

The US State Department on Wednesday reissued its highest-level travel warning for Venezuela, again urging all American citizens and lawful permanent residents to leave the country "immediately."

The Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory — first issued in May and renewed without changes after a full review — warns of severe risks, including wrongful detention, torture, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of laws, violent crime, civil unrest, and the collapse of Venezuela's health system.

"All U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents in Venezuela are strongly advised to depart immediately," the advisory said.

The warning reiterates that the US withdrew all diplomatic personnel from Caracas, the capital of the South American country, in 2019, leaving the government unable to provide any emergency or routine consular services.

"Anyone with U.S. citizenship or any other U.S. residency status in Venezuela should leave the country immediately, including those traveling on Venezuelan or other foreign passports. Do not travel to Venezuela for any reason," it said.

The advisory also cited severe shortages of fuel, electricity, water, medicines, and medical supplies nationwide.

Despite urging Americans not to go, the State Department outlines precautions for anyone who decides to enter Venezuela or who is unable to leave immediately. Recommendations include drafting a will, creating a communications protocol with family, hiring private security, and purchasing medical evacuation insurance.

"There is no safe way to travel to Venezuela," the advisory concluded.