Trump administration conducts immigration crackdown in New Orleans, Louisiana to 'remove worst of the worst'

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown in New Orleans, Louisiana that resulted in the arrest of at least 25 people, according to ICE officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the goal of Operation Catahoula Crunch is to arrest 5,000 of the city's most wanted criminals through conducting immigration raids.

"The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said through US social media company X. "Operation Catahoula Crunch will remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana, after the city's sanctuary politicians have ignored the rule of law."

New Orleans City Council member Lesli Harris criticized the operation, saying it makes New Orleans feel like a "place of fear and anxiety," where a lot of people are staying home from work or keeping their children out of school over concerns about immigration raids.

"I think what they're talking about is not realistic," Harris said in an interview with CNN. "I don't think that there are 5,000 worst of the worst out there. ... I don't see the data backing the numbers."

She added that the ICE raids were not necessary because local police are already "doing their job in getting criminals off the street."

"We're at the lowest amount of crime since the 1970s because of the efforts of our (New Orleans Police Department), assisted by the state police," said Harris. "I don't think we need additional law enforcement here in order to round up people."

ICE officials doubled down on their immigration sweep, saying that their mission was necessary.

"We are here arresting criminals who should not be here," operation commander Gregory Bovino said on X. "The state, local and federal law enforcement partners in Louisiana are excellent partners!!"

The initial ICE raid was conducted at an area shipyard, resulting in the arrest and detainment of 25 undocumented immigrants from Honduras, whose employer could not provide required employee documentation.

Officials with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said their criminal histories included: prior illegal entry, DUI (driving under influence), and discharge of a firearm within city limits and resisting an officer by giving false information.

"This operation demonstrates our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and holding employers accountable," HSI New Orleans Deputy Special Agent in Charge Matt Wright said in a statement. "We will continue to investigate and take action against those who fail to comply with the law."





