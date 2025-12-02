Judge to probe Hong Kong blaze which left 151 dead

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday said an independent committee led by a judge will probe the deadly fire, which left at least 151 dead.

"While criminal and fire investigations are proceeding continuously, I will establish an independent committee to conduct a comprehensive and in-depth review of the building works system and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future," Lee told a news conference.

To ensure the committee's "independence and credibility," Lee added: "I will invite a judge to lead its work."

He added that the findings by the committee would be made public.

The probe comes after Hong Kong saw the worst fire in decades last week on Wednesday in Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court area, which continued for 43 hours, engulfing seven residential blocks, including more than 1,900 apartments.

The fire spread rapidly due to the bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

Hong Kong authorities on Monday said that "substandard netting" used in housing blocs may have contributed to the recent deadly blaze.

The complex consists of eight towers with an estimated population of over 4,000 residents.

At least 151 people were killed, officials said.

According to a report by the daily South China Morning Post on Tuesday, "39 people are still unaccounted for."

So far, authorities have arrested 14 people, including the main contractor, an engineering consultant and a subcontractor from the scaffolding company.





