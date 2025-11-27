US halts all Afghan immigration processing after shooting of two National Guard members

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Wednesday that it has suspended all immigration processing for Afghan nationals after the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC.

"Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols," the agency said on the US social media company X's platform.

"The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission," it added.

Its statement came after two members of the US National Guard were shot in the nation's capital on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.

President Donald Trump said the suspect entered the US from Afghanistan in 2021 during former President Joe Biden's term, vowing "to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price."

US media, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, who is now in custody.

Trump also said that this administration "must now reexamine every single alien" who has entered the US from Afghanistan under Biden.

"We must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country," he added.





