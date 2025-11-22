US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday her resignation from the House of Representatives early next year, citing a feud with President Donald Trump and frustration with the "Political Industrial Complex" in Washington.

The Republican from Georgia's 14th District said her last day in office will be Jan. 5, meaning she will step down in the middle of her third term.

In a lengthy statement posted on US social media company X, Greene said she had "always represented the common American man and woman" and argued that neither Republicans nor Democrats had delivered meaningful change for ordinary voters, pointing to rising debt, high living costs and the influence of corporate and global interests.

Greene, one of Trump's most vocal allies and a prominent figure in his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, recently broke with the president on efforts to force the release of the Justice Department's files related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene earlier this month and publicly cut ties with the "wacky" and "ranting lunatic." He encouraged primary challengers to run against Greene in Georgia.

Greene, in turn, accused Trump of trying to prevent the Epstein files' release and said her push for full transparency on the documents was at the heart of their rift.

"I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for," she wrote, adding that Republicans would "likely lose the midterms" while expecting her to defend Trump against impeachment after he "hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars" against her.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better," she said.

Greene said years of "personal attacks, death threats, lawfare" had taken a toll on her and her family, and argued that ordinary Americans, not elected officials, hold the real power to change Washington.

"Until then I'm going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead," she added.