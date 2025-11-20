1st flu death reported in Los Angeles County amid rising concerns

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported its first flu-related death of the season, which health officials have cautioned could be particularly severe.

The county's Department of Public Health confirmed the influenza-associated fatality, urging residents to remain vigilant as cases continue to rise.

It said the victim was an elderly person with existing health issues who had not been vaccinated against the flu this season.

"We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the person we lost. This tragic death reminds us how serious influenza can be," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a press release.

The department said flu activity remains low but is expected to rise with holiday travel and indoor gatherings, adding that "now is the perfect time to get the flu vaccine," which takes about two weeks to build protection.

Health officials, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), advise everyone over 6 months old to get a yearly flu shot.

A CDC September report noted that 280 children died from the flu last season, the highest in roughly 15 years, and nearly 90% of them had not been vaccinated.