Saudi crown prince visits US Capitol for talks with House speaker, leaders

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman walks beside U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ahead of a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the US Capitol on Wednesday for a closed-door meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson and leaders from both parties.

"The 90-year partnership between the Kingdom and the US has been built on institutional strength, and sustained through ongoing collaboration across administrations," said Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the US Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud.

Separately, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said bin Salman, also known as MBS, reiterated his support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during the bipartisan meeting.

Jeffries said at a news conference after the meeting hosted by Johnson, that he pressed MBS on his views about achieving "a just and lasting peace" between Israelis and Palestinians.

"The crown prince reiterated his view that a one-state solution in Israel is impractical, and that the best path forward, of course, involving the reconstruction of Gaza, is to eventually find a robust path toward a safe and secure Israel, living side by side in peace and prosperity with a Palestinian state.

"I support that position," he said.

Jeffries emphasized the importance of the US-Saudi relationship, while stressing that the pursuit of peace in the region must include Palestinian self-determination.

"As we move forward, to find a path toward a just and lasting peace, ultimately, it has to involve a safe and secure Israel living side by side in peace and prosperity with a Palestinian state, where the Palestinian people can realize their aspirations with dignity and self-determination," he added.