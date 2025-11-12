Turning point: Muslim Americans claim record representation across US

Zohran Mamdani's New York City victory has put him on track to become the first Muslim American to lead the US' financial capital, dominating headlines at home and abroad as he appears poised to implement his progressive agenda across the five boroughs.

But the 34-year-old was far from the only Muslim to win local office in last week's off-year election cycle. A total of six Muslims, including Mamdani, either secured or will secure the highest office in their cities, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

They include Abdullah Hammoud, who was re-elected chief executive of Dearborn, Michigan-in many ways the beating heart of the Arab American community that sits just outside of Detroit-and Mo Baydoun, who secured a full term in neighboring Dearborn Heights after serving as acting mayor following the resignation of Mayor Bill Bazzi, who is now President Donald Trump's ambassador to Tunisia.

Baydoun focused on core bread and butter issues during his campaign, such as improving city services for residents and public safety, riding the messaging to a lopsided victory over his challenger, Councilwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell.

Hammoud, meanwhile, secured a second term with over 70% of the vote after campaigning on a progressive platform not unlike Mamdani's, including a focus on inclusivity and improvement of city services.

In another race, authorities in Hamtramck — a city of about 27,000 people just outside Detroit — have yet to certify the results of the mayoral election, where only 11 votes separate the two candidates. But with both contenders, Adam Alharbi and Muhith Mahmood, being Muslim, the city's top office is certain to be held by a member of the faith.

Outside of Michigan, Faizul Kabir will continue his mayorship in College Park, Maryland, a suburb that borders Washington, DC, that he has led since 2023. That year, Kabir became the first Muslim mayor in Maryland after winning a special election.

In a blog post after his win, Kabir pledged to continue the work he began during his first two years in office.

"We made our neighborhoods safer, more walkable, and more connected, all while celebrating the rich diversity that makes College Park so special," he wrote.

"We will keep prioritizing public safety, affordable housing for all generations, and services that support families, youth, and seniors. And we will remain committed to sustainability so our city thrives not just today, but for decades to come," he added.

In New Jersey, Ted Green won re-election to maintain his spot atop the city of East Orange, which sits just west of Newark. Green is now slated to carry on in office for a third term.

AMERICAN MUSLIMS 'SHAPING FUTURE OF OUR DEMOCRACY'



CAIR said Muslim candidates are engaged in three other races that are yet to be settled — headed to a runoff, facing a recount or with ballot counting still ongoing.

Polling from the Muslim advocacy group found overwhelming support among Muslim Americans for Mamdani, with 97% supporting the New York City mayor-elect and Hashmi receiving 95% backing.

While the victories represent just a small fraction of the thousands of mayorships across the US, they nonetheless signify the growing prominence of Muslims actively engaging in the American democratic process.

Indeed, Muslims scored other major victories in local and state contests on Tuesday, including Ghazala Hashmi, who is set to become the first female Muslim elected to state-wide office in Virginia when she assumes the lieutenant governorship in January.

Muslims also won over two dozen down-ballot races, ranging from judicial posts to county and city legislative seats and school board positions, according to CAIR.

Out of 76 tracked Muslim candidates, 38 secured electoral victories in what marked a record year of representation in politics for the faith group, CAIR's data indicated.

"These exit poll results highlight an encouraging truth: American Muslims are showing up, speaking out, and shaping the future of our democracy," the group said in a statement.

"Across four states, Muslim voters demonstrated remarkable engagement and commitment to the civic process, casting ballots that reflect their growing role as active participants in American life. In the face of anti-Muslim bigotry, they are rising to build a better future for themselves and their neighbors, proving that participation, not prejudice, defines our nation's strength," it added.