US House to soon vote on Senate bill to reopen government, says Speaker Johnson

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 10 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that representatives would vote "as soon as possible" on a Senate-passed compromise bill to reopen the federal government.

Speaking at a news conference at the Capitol, Johnson said the 41-day government shutdown — the longest in US history — appeared to be "finally coming to an end."

"We'll give a 36-hour formal and official notice so that we can vote as soon as possible to pass the amended CR bill and get it to the president's desk," he told reporters.

He added that the Senate's 60-40 vote late Sunday "opens the door" for ending the standoff.

The compromise legislation would fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026, reverse the firings of federal employees carried out after the shutdown began, and guarantee retroactive pay for furloughed workers and those who remained on the job.

Johnson praised the seven Senate Democrats and one independent who voted with Republicans to advance the bill and said President Donald Trump was "very anxious" to sign it.