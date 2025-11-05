Trump calls Supreme Court tariff case 'life or death' for US

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described an upcoming Supreme Court case regarding the legality of tariffs as "literally, life or death" for the country, emphasizing what he sees as critical stakes for its economic and national security.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said a favorable ruling would provide "tremendous, but fair, financial and national security," while a loss would leave the US "virtually defenseless against other countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us."

He highlighted the recent performance of the US stock market, noting that it is "consistently hitting record highs," adding that the country has "never been more respected than it is right now."

He attributed much of this success to the tariffs implemented during his administration and the trade deals negotiated as a result.

"A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he said.

The US Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Wednesday in a landmark case challenging Trump's use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs, in a dispute that could redefine presidential authority over trade.