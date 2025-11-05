2 men arrested over explosion at Harvard Medical School: FBI

Two Massachusetts men were arrested and charged in federal court for allegedly conspiring to damage a building on Harvard Medical School's campus using a large commercial firework, the FBI said Tuesday.

Logan David Patterson, 18, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, were taken into custody Tuesday and each charged with one count of conspiracy to damage by means of an explosive.

According to the charging documents, surveillance footage Saturday showed two individuals—later identified as Patterson and Cardoza—walking near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Longwood Avenue in Boston. Both were wearing face coverings and dark clothing. Cameras allegedly captured the men lighting what appeared to be roman candle fireworks shortly afterward.

If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the statement by the agency.

When the incident happened, the building was empty, and there were no reports of injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and a motive is still being probed.





