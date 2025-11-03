Trump rules out seeking a third term

US President Donald Trump ruled out seeking a third term in the 2028 presidential election as he spoke during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes aired Sunday.

"I don't even think about it. I will tell you, a lotta people want me to run," he said when asked by host Norah O'Donnell whether he would try to run for a third term.

Further questioned about possible names, including Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump reassured that he liked them both.

"I like so many people. We have an unbelievable bench. We could run two people together. We have a great bench. So I don't want to start talking about elections. It's too early," he added.

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment limits the president to serving only two terms.