White House breaks ground to build new ballroom: Trump

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that construction of a new White House ballroom has begun.

"I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said the project will be located separately from the main White House building and will coincide with a modernization of the East Wing.

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, state visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!" he added.

Trump noted that the ballroom is being funded through private donations from "generous patriots," American companies and himself.

In July, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced the construction of the $200 million, 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) ballroom, which would be able to seat 650 people.

Leavitt said Trump and other donors would donate the funds necessary to build the structure, to be completed "long before" the end of his term in 2029.