Investigation into Roblox in the US for child safety reasons

In a video posted on the X platform, Uthmeier stated that Roblox "failed to protect children while profiting from them." Describing how they "allowed our children to be exploited," the Attorney General announced that the prosecution had sent criminal subpoenas to collect evidence related to possible criminal activities on the platform.

ROBLOX: "OUR SYSTEMS WORK TO PROTECT CHILDREN"

Roblox officials stated to Reuters that the platform does not allow the sharing of images and videos in chats, uses filters to prevent the sharing of personal information, and that an age verification system will be implemented for all users.

A company spokesperson said, "No system is perfect, but our trained teams and automated tools work continuously to detect and remove harmful content."

Roblox has been the focus of increasing legal scrutiny regarding child safety lately. The platform was previously sued by the Louisiana Attorney General's office.

Moreover, a lawsuit filed in San Francisco claims that the company failed to take adequate safety measures, enabling child abusers to misuse the platform.

Following a report published last year by Hindenburg Research, the platform tightened its child safety policies, implementing messaging restrictions for users under 13, more stringent content moderation, and AI-supported monitoring systems.