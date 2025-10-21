Biden completes round of radiation therapy for prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden completed a round of radiation therapy Monday as he battles prostate cancer.

Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, posted a video on social media showing her father ringing a silver bell alongside a doctor at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia.

"Rung the Bell!" Ashley wrote in an Instagram story. "Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!"

In cancer care, ringing the bell represents a significant milestone in a patient's journey, marking the completion of a phase of treatment and celebrating their progress.

Another photo from Ashley shows the former president alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and two grandchildren.

"Dad has been so damn brave throughout his treatment. Grateful," she wrote.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Biden confirmed that he had begun radiation therapy as part of his prostate cancer treatment.

Biden, 82, was diagnosed in May with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, according to his office.

He is scheduled to speak in Boston on Sunday, where he will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute.



