Thousands gather for traditional Turkish festival in US capital

Thousands gathered in the US capital of Washington, DC, on Sunday for the annual Turkish Festival, which featured a vibrant display of Turkish culture, music, and cuisine.

The Turkish-American Association of Washington DC (ATA-DC) organized the festival, which took place on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol and showcased Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.

Visitors were treated to a wide range of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing and music.

Festival booths featured products reflecting Ottoman-Turkish culture, with hand-woven Turkish carpets, traditional Ottoman garments, and food.

Thousands of people attended the event, including members of the Turkish American community and visitors from other countries, with Americans particularly showing interest in the cultural experience.